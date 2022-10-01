Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities expected to raise more than $100,000

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities is anticipated to raise more than $100,000 from this year's event, organizers said Saturday.

The funds will go toward research and local services in Appleton and the surrounding areas, including support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts, and a 24/7 Helpline – 800-272-3900.

More than 450 walkers on teams from across the area participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fox Cities at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton on Saturday. NBC 26's Nina Sparano emceed the event.

Alzheimer's Association

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in advancing our mission in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re grateful for how the local community rallied together to raise awareness and funds to support our mission. We thank everyone for their unrelenting dedication to helping us end Alzheimer’s.”

According to a news release from the organization, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. In Wisconsin, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease and 198,000 serving as caregivers. In Outagamie, Calumet, and Winnebago Counties alone, nearly 7,500 individuals age 65 and older are living with dementia.

Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s through December 31 at act.alz.org/foxcities.

Mail-in donations should be directed to:

Alzheimer's Association

Attn: WTEA Fox Cities, WI

7900 W. 78th Street, Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN 55439