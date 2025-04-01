Voting resumes despite early morning setbacks in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Election workers and voters had to deal with a few setbacks at different polling locations Tuesday morning in Green Bay.

According to Green Bay City Clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, an early morning power outage on Green Bay's west side affected power at three different polling locations for a short moment.

However, all the tabulators at those locations have batteries that allowed voters to still insert their ballots.

Jeffreys says if the batteries quit working, voters are able to place their vote in an auxiliary bin, and it will be counted later..

Voters can also wait until the machine starts working again if they're concerned about their vote being properly counted.

Jeffreys adds that that the person in charge of opening the polling location at Christ of the Bay Lutheran Church accidentally opened the location at 7:22 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., and there could be a possible judicial order to delay voting at that location. Jeffreys says she will have more information when she meets with reporters Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Jeffreys assures voters that election workers are prepared, and if the power outages persist, they have generators on standby to help power those voting machines.

Celestine Jeffreys is also encouraging voters to be patient while casting their ballots Tuesday, because city and county clerks are reporting a record turnout—likely due to the high-profile Supreme Court race.

As a reminder, polls opened at 7 a.m., and they're set to close at 8 p.m.

