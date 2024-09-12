Voters react to Presidential debate in Appleton as 2024 election nears

APPLETON (NBC 26) — With less than eight weeks remaining until the November 2024 election, voters in downtown Appleton shared their reactions to the latest presidential debate. The region has historically leaned toward former President Donald Trump, who won Outagamie County by a significant margin in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton 54% to 40% in the county, and in 2020, he beat Joe Biden 54% to 44%. As the 2024 race heats up, voters remain divided, with the latest polls showing a razor-thin margin between the candidates.

Several Appleton residents shared their thoughts on how the recent debate impacted their voting decisions.

Melissa Freeman expressed that the debate strengthened her decision:

"I feel like it strengthened the way I was going to vote. I was really hoping to see some policy. And while I think there was, it affirmed my choice."

Carly Thompson found the debate to be thought-provoking:

"I felt like it was kind of powerful. It was a good debate. Each candidate brought something to the table, and they touched on a lot of issues America is facing. It gave some food for thought."

However, Jacob Thompson was less impressed with the tone of the debate:

"They were a little too argumentative with each other. I’d prefer to hear more about their policies and what they truly want for the country. Neither of them really did that, and I was disappointed."

According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, Vice President Kamala Harris currently leads Trump by a slim margin in Wisconsin, with Harris holding 52% of the vote compared to Trump’s 48%.

As the countdown to Election Day continues, Wisconsin remains a key battleground state, with every debate and poll critical in shaping the outcome.