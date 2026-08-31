Volunteers needed ahead of Badger Bash North

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As thousands of fans prepare to head to Green Bay for Badger Bash North this weekend, organizers are asking the community to help spruce up the city before festivities begin.

Wisconsin Athletics and the City of Green Bay are partnering for a community cleanup Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Volunteers will help clean Veterans Memorial Park, Shipyard Park and Seymour Park. Organizers say all cleanup supplies will be provided, and parking will be available at the Neville Public Museum.

The cleanup is part of the larger Badger Bash North celebration leading up to the Wisconsin Badgers versus Notre Dame matchup at Lambeau Field.

Mary Rhode, vice president of marketing and communications for On Broadway, said the effort is about showcasing the city to visitors.

“We are excited to welcome the tens of thousands of fans to the community and show off Green Bay and especially show off downtown has to offer for some of those folks who may be seeing it for the first time,” Rhode said.

Badger Bash North events will also include a family football combine, a parade featuring the UW Marching Band, live music, fireworks and food trucks ahead of Sunday's game.

Organizers say volunteers can still sign up to participate in the cleanup effort.

To learn more about the UW Badgers plans ahead of this weekend's game, you can click here.