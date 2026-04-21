Village says Shiocton residents may go home Thursday

SHIOCTON (NBC 26) — Shiocton neighbors might be able to safely return to their village later this week, officials said in an update Tuesday.

Village officials believe it will be safe for residents to return to their homes Thursday, April 23, according to a social media update posted by the village.

Damage assessments are planned for Wednesday, but only the exteriors of homes will be inspected.

Residents are asked to limit laundry until next week so the village's sanitary sewer system can catch up.

The village listed several things residents should know when returning:

1. Call 211

All affected residents are encouraged to report how they have been impacted, as those reports may be used for assistance from FEMA and other sources.

2. Information and resources

A multi-agency resource center will be available Thursday and Friday from 1–7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Romy’s on County Road A. Services will include the post office, DMV, financial help, legal information, food assistance and more.

3. Dumpsters

Dumpsters will be placed at the Outagamie County garage on Highway 54 at the east end of the village. Residents must bring an ID. These dumpsters are only for items damaged by floodwaters — the village asks residents not to bring other waste.

4. Cleanup help

Residents can contact the village clerk’s office at 920-986-3415 on Thursday or Friday to request cleanup assistance. On Saturday, volunteers will gather at a central location and be assigned addresses of residents needing help. Call ahead to be added to the list.

WATCH MACLEOD HAGEMAN'S LATEST REPORTING FROM SHIOCTON ON MONDAY, APRIL 20:

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Additionally, the village says the Black Creek Fire Department has collected donations for Shiocton residents. Items will be distributed Thursday and Friday. Residents should bring address verification and, if possible, a truck.

For more information and updates, follow the village’s social media page and stay with NBC 26 online and on-air.