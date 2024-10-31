Village of Fairwater home catches fire, no injuries

VILLAGE OF FAIRWATER (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after a Village of Fairwater home caught fire last night.

Firefighters were called to a home Wednesday at 8:08 p.m. at 101 Main Street in the Village of Fairwater.

The person living there said there was smoke and a smell of burning wires coming from the basement.

Firefighters say they quickly found an exterior outlet on the backside of the home, and it was on fire.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading, and the damage was mostly limited to the basement wall.

Authorities say the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious, and nobody was hurt.