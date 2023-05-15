Village of Bellevue issues boil water advisory

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — The village of Bellevue has issued a boil and bottled water advisory due to a loss of system pressure in a portion of the village.

According to a release, Bellevue Waterworks experienced a loss of water pressure due to the failure of a piece of equipment within the water system in an area west of Interstate 43 and south of Main Street and Continental Drive.

When the water pressure drops below a certain point in the distribution system, there is a risk of contamination that enters into drinking water.

The Department of Natural Resources required a "boil/bottled water" notice to be issued.

Precautions to take

Discard ice, food and any beverages prepared with unsafe water

Boil or use commercially bottled water for drinking, food preparation and making ice

Water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use

Ice should be made from boiled or bottled water

Village of Bellevue

Due to the pressure loss, the advisory notes there may be trapped air and loose sediment in water lines. Air and sediment can be removed by flushing out water systems.

Those that use water filters should not flush water systems through the water filter. The air and sediment may affect the performance of the filter and the filter cartridge should be replaced after the boil water advisory is lifted.

The village of Bellevue has started taking steps to correct the problem. According to the release, the village has begun flushing the water mains and the storage facilities in the area that lost pressure to remove potentially contaminated water.

Once the process is complete, the village will begin collecting water samples from the distribution system, tested over two consecutive days under the direction of the DNR.

Until the advisory is lifted, the village is recommending people in the affected area should use boiled or bottled water.