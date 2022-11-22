Vigil planned for 11-year-old Berlin boy killed in hunting incident

BERLIN (NBC 26) — A vigil will be held Friday for an 11-year-old boy who was killed in a hunting incident over the weekend.

Easton Thom was hunting with a 41-year-old man when a firearm was discharged while attempting to be unloaded in the back of a vehicle Sunday morning in the town of Seneca in Green Lake County. Easton was flown via Med Flight to a hospital where he later died.

A vigil for Easton has been scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Riverside Park in Berlin. People attending the vigil are encouraged to wear blaze orange, bring a candle and show some love and support to the Thom family.

Community efforts are underway to support Easton's family. Additionally, a Meal Train has been set up for the Thom family. Click HERE to learn how you can help.