VIEWER PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Northeast Wisconsin

Check out photos and videos sent in by NBC 26 viewers as severe weather hits Northeast Wisconsin Monday.
A viewer shares damage near Grand Chute:
Viewer Kyle Brown shares the hail they got in Grasham, Shawano County:
Viewer Carrie K. shared this stunning view from Neenah:
Viewer Chelsey M. shares their view from Doty Island:
Here is a snapshot of a video Josh Miller sent to the newsroom of damage in the Menasha/Fox Crossing area:
Appleton Police shared this photo on their social media page as they respond to "many storm related calls":
Viewer Bonnie H. reports damage from Appleton:
Viewer Ryan S. reports damage at the Nathan Calder Stadium in Menasha:
Amanda S. shared photos of the storm damage in Kewaunee:
Viewer Ryan S. shares damage in Menasha:
Heath M. sent us a photo of damage in Lake Winnebago:
Editor's note: This article will be updated as we receive more submissions.