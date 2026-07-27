VIEWER PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Northeast Wisconsin

Check out photos and videos sent in by NBC 26 viewers as severe weather hits Northeast Wisconsin Monday.

A viewer shares damage near Grand Chute:

Stephi Danielle

Viewer Kyle Brown shares the hail they got in Grasham, Shawano County:

Kyle Brown

Viewer Carrie K. shared this stunning view from Neenah:

Carrie Kawczynski

Viewer Chelsey M. shares their view from Doty Island:

Chelsey Martin

Here is a snapshot of a video Josh Miller sent to the newsroom of damage in the Menasha/Fox Crossing area:

Josh Miller

Appleton Police shared this photo on their social media page as they respond to "many storm related calls":

Appleton Police Department

Viewer Bonnie H. reports damage from Appleton:

Bonnie Hagenow

Viewer Ryan S. reports damage at the Nathan Calder Stadium in Menasha:

Ryan Saldana

Amanda S. shared photos of the storm damage in Kewaunee:

Amanda Sanderson

Amanda Sanderson

Viewer Ryan S. shares damage in Menasha:

Ryan Santkuyl

Heath M. sent us a photo of damage in Lake Winnebago:

Heath Michelle

Editor's note: This article will be updated as we receive more submissions.