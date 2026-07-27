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VIEWER PHOTOS: Severe weather hits Northeast Wisconsin

menasha damage
Josh Miller
menasha damage
grand chute damage
Posted
and last updated

Check out photos and videos sent in by NBC 26 viewers as severe weather hits Northeast Wisconsin Monday.

A viewer shares damage near Grand Chute:

grand chute damage

Viewer Kyle Brown shares the hail they got in Grasham, Shawano County:

gresham

Viewer Carrie K. shared this stunning view from Neenah:

Carrie Kawczynski NEENAH.jpg

Viewer Chelsey M. shares their view from Doty Island:

doty island CHELSEY MARTIN

Here is a snapshot of a video Josh Miller sent to the newsroom of damage in the Menasha/Fox Crossing area:

menasha damage

Appleton Police shared this photo on their social media page as they respond to "many storm related calls":

appleton storm

Viewer Bonnie H. reports damage from Appleton:

Bonnie Hagenow APPLETON storm

Viewer Ryan S. reports damage at the Nathan Calder Stadium in Menasha:

nathan calder stadium damage

Amanda S. shared photos of the storm damage in Kewaunee:

Amanda Sanderson KEWAUNEE storm
amanda sanderson KEWAUNEE 2 storm

Viewer Ryan S. shares damage in Menasha:

Ryan Santkuyl MENASHA

Heath M. sent us a photo of damage in Lake Winnebago:

heath michelle lake winnebago damage

Editor's note: This article will be updated as we receive more submissions.

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