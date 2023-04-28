VIDEO: Semi-truck rear-ends car, prompts reminder to drivers

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — Dash camera video of a semi-truck rear-ending a vehicle on US Highway 151 prompted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office to remind motorists to move over and slow down.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, deputies on April 12, were investigating the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 151 south of County Highway AS.

Squad cars with lights on were parked on the shoulder behind the scene, warning motorists there was an emergency scene ahead.

A semi-truck can be seen in the dash cam video traveling in the left lane at what authorities say was a higher rate of speed than the other traffic, which caused the semi to rear-end a car.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office reports the people inside the car were injured and transported to the hospital. The deputies and other people involved in the initial crash investigation were not impacted by the secondary semi-truck crash.

The following statement was posted on the department's Facebook Page following the crash.