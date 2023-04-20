VIDEO: Portage County Sheriff's Office wrangles bobcat trapped behind grill of vehicle

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. — Well, you don't see this every day... the Portage County Sheriff's Office responded to quite a unique call Tuesday night. There was a bobcat trapped in the front grill of someone's vehicle!

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas shared details about the incident on Facebook saying dispatch got a call from someone who said, "I have a bobcat in my car."

Lukas said one can only imagine what everyone was thinking when that call came over the radio. Three deputies were so curious they responded and low and behold, there it was. A bobcat. In someone's car.

"My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman," Lukas shared on Facebook. "Warden Lockman was a pro at getting the critter out and in his truck and returned it to the wild."

The incident is pretty wild to watch and honestly? It's quite impressive.

You can watch the entire incident play out in the video at the top of this article.

