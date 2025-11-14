Victim recovering from shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay police are investigating a shooting after a victim arrived at a local hospital Thursday night with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. to an incident that left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages and are asking the public for help.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Green Bay Police or report tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

