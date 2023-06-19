Victim burns hands in Howard fire

HOWARD (NBC 26) — One person is recovering after they were burned while a storage space caught fire in Howard.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Velp Avenue behind Avenue Bar just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say the front of the building burned, and some of the items inside — including vehicles and at least one boat — experienced smoke damage.

Howard Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Staeven said they had the fire controlled in about an hour, and one person was hurt.

"There was one person who was on scene that was transported to one of the local hospitals, because they had some burns on their hands," Staeven said.

The assistant chief said firefighters from surrounding communities responded to help douse the flames.

He says they'll be on scene for a few hours putting out the hot spots and working to learn how the fire started.

