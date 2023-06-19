Watch Now
Victim burns hands in Howard fire

A person is recovering after their hands were burned Monday morning at a storage space fire in Howard. Investigators are working to learn how it started.
Eric O'Neil
Firefighters from different departments responded to help contain the flames.
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 11:27:29-04

HOWARD (NBC 26) — One person is recovering after they were burned while a storage space caught fire in Howard.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Velp Avenue behind Avenue Bar just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say the front of the building burned, and some of the items inside — including vehicles and at least one boat — experienced smoke damage.

Howard Assistant Fire Chief Dennis Staeven said they had the fire controlled in about an hour, and one person was hurt.

"There was one person who was on scene that was transported to one of the local hospitals, because they had some burns on their hands," Staeven said.

The assistant chief said firefighters from surrounding communities responded to help douse the flames.

He says they'll be on scene for a few hours putting out the hot spots and working to learn how the fire started.

