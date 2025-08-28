Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vice President Vance to promote Big Beautiful Bill in La Crosse

Vance
Rod Lamkey/AP
Vice President JD Vance speaks at Marine Corps Air Station Quantico during a tour Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Quantico, Va. \
Vance
Posted

LA CROSS (NBC 26) — Vice President J-D Vance is traveling to La Crosse, Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the One Big Beautiful Bill at a steel fabricating facility.

The sweeping tax and spending package promises to boost American manufacturing with provisions for research, development, capital investments and new factories.

It also does things like ends taxes on overtime pay, which could impact steel mills with employee retention.

Vance made a similar visit to a steel mill in South Carolina in May and another steel factory in Canton, Ohio last month where he said the Trump administration will bring in a quote “industrial renaissance” and a “golden age of manufacturing”.

Democrats have criticized the law saying it will primarily benefit the wealthy while leaving the poor behind.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids