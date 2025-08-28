Vice President Vance to promote Big Beautiful Bill in La Crosse

LA CROSS (NBC 26) — Vice President J-D Vance is traveling to La Crosse, Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the One Big Beautiful Bill at a steel fabricating facility.

The sweeping tax and spending package promises to boost American manufacturing with provisions for research, development, capital investments and new factories.

It also does things like ends taxes on overtime pay, which could impact steel mills with employee retention.

Vance made a similar visit to a steel mill in South Carolina in May and another steel factory in Canton, Ohio last month where he said the Trump administration will bring in a quote “industrial renaissance” and a “golden age of manufacturing”.

Democrats have criticized the law saying it will primarily benefit the wealthy while leaving the poor behind.

