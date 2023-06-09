Veterans reflect on a once-in-a-lifetime journey to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. / APPLETON (NBC 26) — Veterans from Northeast Wisconsin made a one-in-a-lifetime journey to Washington D.C. to see monuments made in their honor.

The round-trip day from Appleton to D.C. was an emotional journey for many.

"They told me this would be an emotional trip...that would be an understatement," said one veteran.

Moments of joy were felt at the Reagan National Airport followed by moments of reverence at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

With many of the 86 veterans on the Old Glory Honor Flight having fought in the Vietnam and Korean Wars, there were moments of pain at the Vietnam and Korean War Memorials.

But through the day of traveling to the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the FDR and MLK Memorials, Arlington National Cemetery and the US Marine Corps Memorial, there were moments of connection.

After a 15-hour day of travel, veterans had the opportunity to read letters from loved ones on the plane ride home.

"It was a very humbling experience and I realized that freedom is not free," a veteran emotionally stated.

Veterans say the day brought memories that they will hold with them forever.

Related Stories