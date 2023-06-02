Watch Now
Veterans Benefit and Ride to be hosted Saturday in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Winnebago Detachment Marine Corps League and Auxiliary will be holding their 12th Annual Veterans Benefit and Ride from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at 4715 Sherman Road in Oshkosh.

For more information, visit https://winnebagodet357.org/veterans-benefit-and-ride

