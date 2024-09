FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Everyone is all right after a driver backed into Lake Winnebago in Fond du Lac.

The City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue Team says they were called after 7:30 p.m. Monday for a driver who had backed into the water.

First responders say they found two people who were later identified as the driver and passenger.

They were both checked at the scene, and they said they didn't need to go to the hospital.

The vehicle was later removed from the water.