Vehicle crashes into Auburn home

AUBURN (NBC 26) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a vehicle crashed into a home Saturday night near the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 67 in the Township of Auburn.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a report of the crash at 8:44 p.m. According to the caller, the crash was not witnessed, but the sound of the impact was heard.

When deputies arrived, both the vehicle and the home were found unoccupied. Authorities searched for the driver using a K9 unit and drone, but were unable to locate anyone connected to the crash.

Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 67 when it failed to navigate a curve, did not stop at a stop sign, then crossed Highway 45 and struck the house. Officials believe speed and inattentive driving were contributing factors.

The homeowners later arrived at the scene and told investigators no one was inside the residence when the crash occurred. A family pet inside the house suffered minor injuries. The family estimates damage to the home at approximately $15,000.

Authorities said they believe they know who was driving the vehicle and will continue follow-up investigation into the incident.