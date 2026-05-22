Valley View Elementary students explore Careers on Wheels

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Valley View Elementary students got an up-close look at local careers during the annual Careers on Wheels event Friday.

From police officers and bus drivers to NBC 26 Today meteorologist Jordan Brennan, professionals showcased how their jobs impact the community.

Jordan Brennan demonstrated what it takes to forecast the weather and go live from the station’s Storm Tracker vehicle. Students even had the chance to operate broadcast cameras, an experience that sparked excitement.

“This is literally a dream come true. Thank you so much,” one of the paraprofessionals told Jordan while showcasing the tracker.

The event lasted a couple of hours, giving students hands-on interaction with various career paths. Teachers say the experience is a valuable way to help kids learn about the people who keep their community running.