UW-La Crosse chancellor removed from post

By a unanimous vote, the Universities of Wisconsin System Regents Wednesday night moved to remove the chancellor of UW-La Crosse from his role as chancellor.

Dr. Joe Gow has served in the role since 2007.

In September, he announced plans to step down at the school year's end.

Regents say in recent days they learned of specific conduct that has harmed the university's reputation... calling the actions "abhorrent."

They say an outside firm will investigate the situation.

Videos of Gow and his wife were on pornography websites, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

NBC 26 reached out to Gow for comment.

Gow said he and his wife enjoy the privileges of the First Amendment, and said he and his wife can create books and videos that explore consensual adult sexuality.

Gow said he believes he has not had due process in the situation and would like to have a public hearing to know what specific policies he's accused of violating and have the ability to respond.