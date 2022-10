GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Camila Martin, a Pediatric Dietitian with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about how parents can help their kids have a "healthy Halloween".

Martin provided a list of alternate healthy foods and other ways to have fun around the Halloween holiday besides indulging in tons of sweets.

She also gave some tips on what is a good amount of candy to allow children to have as Halloween approaches.