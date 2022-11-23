UW Health Interview with Dr. Paula Cody

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today was joined by Dr. Paula Cody, an adolescent health expert with UW Health Kids to talk about holiday stress, and how it can affect those with eating disorders.

Dr. Cody gave some helpful tips for people who may be struggling with eating disorders as we get to Thanksgiving, which as many know as a food centered holiday.

She also gave some tips for loved ones on how to focus on things other than diets and food discussion.

Finally, Dr. Cody went over some other stress inducers that come with the holiday season.

