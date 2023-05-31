UW Health Interview with Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, 5/31

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with UW Health Kids to talk about water safety and how to respond during an emergency.

Dr. Kuehnel talked about a number of ways that parents can keep their kids safe around water.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths among children ages one to four, and Dr. Kuehnel explained why he believes that is and how it can be prevented.

He also talked about the importance of knowing the difference between swimming in a pool versus swimming in open water.