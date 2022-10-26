UW Health Interview with Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel 10/26

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, a pediatric emergency physician with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about the safety of kids as Halloween approaches.

Halloween is one of the best days of the year for kids, but is also one of the most dangerous. Children are on average more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Dr. Kuehnel talked about what drivers should be aware of while children are out on Halloween night as well as some tips for parents as they send or take their kids out trick or treating.

He also addressed the issue of things such as fentanyl being found in candy, and how to make sure you or your kids aren't eating anything harmful.

