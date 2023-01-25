UW Health Interview with Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, 1/25

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with UW Health Kids in Madison this morning to talk about some safety tips as the winter weather gets colder.

Dr. Kuehnel spoke about a number of ways that parents can be sure to keep their kids safe during the winter months including bundling up for the cold, as well as what to look out for when it comes to frostbite and hypothermia.

He also touched on the importance of monitoring the amount of time kids spend outside in the cold.

Finally, Dr. Keuhnel talked about how safety during the winter months not only has to do with being outside, but inside as well. Heating generators can be dangerous, and Dr. Kuehnel provided helpful advice on how to keep you and your loved ones safe.

