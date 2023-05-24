UW Health Interview with Dr. Nathan Lepp

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Nathan Lepp, a Neonatologist with UW Health Kids to talk about the latest March of Dimes report, what grade Wisconsin got, what it means and ways to improve.

Dr. Lepp talked about how in the state of Wisconsin, the preterm birth rate of babies is 10 percent, which means one in every ten babies is born prematurely.

He also spoke about the grade that Wisconsin received on the latest March of Dimes report and why the state got the grade that it did.

Dr. Lepp provided some ways that Wisconsin could improve their score this coming year.

Lastly, Dr. Lepp spoke about his experiences with seeing premature babies grow up healthy and live long and healthy lives.

