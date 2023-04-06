UW Health Interview with Dr. Megan Moreno

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Megan Moreno, an adolescent health expert with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about managing student stress.

Dr. Moreno talked about the big life choices that upperclassmen in high school face and the stress that comes with it. Some of those stressors include where to attend college or what to do as a career path after high school if college is not something of interest.

She offered advice to parents to help kids that may be struggling with that stress and some warning signs to look out for.

Often times when dealing with stress teenagers will often turn to social media for relief.

Dr. Moreno offered some healthier alternatives to teenagers and adults alike for other ways to relieve stress.

