UW Health Interview with Dr. Lee Faucher

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Lee Faucher, the Medical Director of the UW Health Burn and Wound Center to talk about campfire safety.

Dr. Faucher talked about some of the most common ways that people get injured around fire pits and campfires, and what should be done if you or someone you are with is burnt.

He also spoke about some things that you should be aware of around a campfire, and what not to do around them.

Finally, he touched on the right ways to put out a fire to make sure it doesn't spread.

