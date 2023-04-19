Watch Now
UW Health Interview with Dr. Kelly Collins

NBC 26 Today sat down with a pediatric transplant surgeon with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about National Donate Life Month.
Posted at 7:31 AM, Apr 19, 2023
GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Kelly Collins, a pediatric transplant surgeon with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about National Donate Life Month.

Dr. Collins explained the importance of becoming an organ donor if you aren't already one.

She also touched on some of the common misconceptions about being a donor.

As Dr. Collins says, transplants are not just for adults but kids as well.

She spoke about what the success that the UW Health Transplant Center has had as well.

