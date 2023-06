GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Kathryn Less, a pediatrician with UW Health Kids.

Dr. Less talked about how to prevent mosquito bites, and what she looks for in a good mosquito spray for young children.

Many of us that live in Wisconsin know that avoiding mosquito bites all together is a tough task.

If you do have some of those itchy mosquito bites, Dr. Less offered some tips on how to deal with bites and ways to treat them.