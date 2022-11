GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today was joined Dr. Kathryn Less, a pediatrician with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about the disease RSV.

Dr. Less described exactly what RSV is, and talked about how the disease is more common among the elderly and very young children.

She also talked about some symptoms of RSV, how you can deal with those symptoms at home and when heading to the doctor may be a good idea.