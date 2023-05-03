UW Health Interview with Dr. Joe McBride, 5/3

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Joe McBride, an infectious disease expert with UW Health Kids to talk about Lyme disease and the dangers to watch out for.

The month of May kicks off the beginning of tick season.

Dr. McBride offered some insight into how Lyme disease is caused, and some of the warning signs to look out for when kids may have been bitten by a tick.

He also offered some areas that people should be on the lookout for ticks, and some helpful ways that you can prevent tick bites.

Dr. McBride also touched on what the treatment for Lyme disease includes.

