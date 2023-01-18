UW Health Interview with Dr. Joe McBride, 1/18

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Joe McBride, a pediatric infectious disease doctor with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about staying healthy around the winter season.

Dr. McBride provided insight into the trends and numbers state and nationwide of covid, RSV and the flu.

He also talked about other ways that anyone can stay safe during the winter season such as keeping distance and testing when sick.

Dr. McBride also said that it is certainly not too late to get vaccinated against things like the flu and covid.

