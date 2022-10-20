Watch Now
UW Health Interview with Dr. Joe McBride

NBC 26 Today sat down with a pediatric infectious disease physician with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about ways to keep children from getting sick during flu season.
Posted at 7:28 AM, Oct 20, 2022
GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26)  — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Joe McBride, a pediatric infectious disease physician with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about ways to keep children from getting sick during flu season.

Dr. McBride talked about some of the common infections that parents may see in their children this yea, as well as when parents should be concerned about their child's health and take action.

He also provided some tips to parents on ways to make sure their children are being healthy at school so that they don't catch a cold this flu season.

