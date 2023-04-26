UW Health Interview with Dr. Greg Rebella, 4/26

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Greg Rebella, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist with UW Health Kids to talk about sudden cardiac events among young athletes and children.

Dr. Rebella talked about Commotio Cordis, which is the condition that Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered during an NFL game just last season. He also spoke about how common this is in young athletes and people of all ages.

Dr. Rebella provided examples of other common cases of cardiac events among children that parents should be aware of.

Finally, Dr. Rebella talked about the importance of knowing CPR, especially after an event like the one we saw with Damar Hamlin.

