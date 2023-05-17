UW Health Interview with Dr. Emily Ruedinger, 5/17

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Emily Ruedinger, an adolescent health expert with UW Health Kids to talk about the connection between teens and social media.

Dr. Ruedinger talked how although there are some negatives that come with social media, there can be positives as well. She pointed out that during the heat of the pandemic, many teens used social media to keep in touch with one another and keep themselves entertained.

She also spoke about good ways for parents to regulate their teen and younger children's social media usage.

Dr. Ruedinger also provided what she believed to be an appropriate age for kids to start using social media.