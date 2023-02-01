UW Health Interview with Dr. Ellen Selkie, 2/1

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Ellen Selkie, an adolescent health expert with UW Health Kids in Madison to discuss the red flags and where help can be found for teens that may be in unhealthy or abusive relationships.

February is teen dating violence awareness month, and to bring awareness to the issue Dr. Selkie spoke about a number of red flags in young relationships and how to know if you or someone you know may be in an abusive or unhealthy relationship.

She also provided some helpful reminders to teens on how to focus on having healthy relationships.

Finally, Dr. Selkie talked about ways that teens can reach out for help whether they need it now, or over time.

If you or someone you know needs help or someone to talk to stemming from an unhealthy or abusive relationship, you can visit https://www.loveisrespect.org/ or text "LOVEIS" to 22522.