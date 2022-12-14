UW Health Interview with Dr. Ellen Selkie 12/14

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Ellen Selkie, an adolescent health expert with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about how to help your kids continue healthy habits during the holiday break.

Dr. Selkie went over some of the healthy habits that kids develop during the course of the school year that are sometimes broken during the holiday break.

She gave some tips on how parents can help keep these good habits, while allowing their children to have a fun-filled break from school.

Dr. Selkie also provided some ways that parents can make sure their children are getting plenty of family time, as well as limiting technology usage and engaging in the holiday spirit!

