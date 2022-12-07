UW Health Interview with Dr. Drew Watson 12/7

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Drew Watson, a sports medicine physician with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about prevention and management of viruses among young athletes.

Dr. Watson provided examples on how young athletes can prevent viruses such as RSV, the flu and covid.

He also talked about the risks that come with athletes participating in sports and managing the way they play when they may have these viruses.

Finally, Dr. Watson explained when he thinks it would be a good idea to seek professional help when feeling ill.