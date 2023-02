GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Dave Bernhardt, a sports medicine physician with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about how to protect yourself while skiing.

Dr. Bernhardt spoke about the importance of wearing a helmet while downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as how to protect your head while skiing.

He also touched on some of the most common injuries among young skiers and how these injuries can be avoided.