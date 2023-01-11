UW Health Interview with Dr. Dave Bernhardt

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Dave Bernhardt, a sports medicine physician with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about the risk of cardiac arrest for kids in sports.

Dr. Bernhardt touched briefly on the cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and how it could impact the ways parents let their kids play sports.

He also talked about how parents can be prepared, if at all for if something like this were to happen to their child or another child on the sports team.

Dr. Bernhardt also provided some signs for what to look out for, if someone is having a cardiac arrest.

