UW Health Interview with Dr. Brian Williams

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Brian Williams, a pediatric hospitalist with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about the decline in traditional smoking as well as the rise in vaping, especially among young adults.

Dr. Williams spoke about why he believes less people are smoking cigarettes, and more are turning to vaping as an alternative.

He talked about the likeliness that somebody who vapes will get addicted to nicotine and will be more likely to continue those habits.

Dr. Williams also touched on those long term effects that could stem from vape usage among young adults.

