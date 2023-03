GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Andrew Watson, a sports medicine expert with UW Health Kids to talk about common bone stress injuries among young athletes as spring sports are just around the corner.

Dr. Watson provided some ways that athletes can ease into practice for spring sports, if they have not been as active during the winter months.

He talked about how bone stress injuries happen among young athletes and the ways that these injuries can be reduced.