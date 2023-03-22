UW Health Interview with Dr. Amy Peterson

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Amy Peterson, a cardiologist with UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about the rise in kids with high cholesterol.

Dr. Peterson explained why we are seeing a rise in kids with high cholesterol, as new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that one in five children have an abnormal cholesterol count.

She talked about some of the risks that come along with having high cholesterol and how there really are no noticeable symptoms.

Dr. Peterson also talked about how rewarding it is to help improve a child's health when they are at such a young age.

