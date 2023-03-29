UW Health Interview with Dr. Allie Hurst

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26 TODAY) — NBC 26 Today sat down with Dr. Allie Hurst, the medical director of pediatric emergency medicine at UW Health Kids in Madison to talk about a rise in emergency room visits for children related to mental health.

Dr. Hurst talked about some of the causes behind the increase in mental health related emergency visits, as well as some warning signs that parents and other loved ones can watch for.

She also touched on how although we may not be addressing the mental health of children earlier, we are equipped to treat them and help them if they are struggling.

