US 141 to close at Crivitz railroad crossing through Friday

CRIVITZ (NBC 26) — Drivers in Marinette County should plan ahead as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced a full closure of US 141 at the Escanaba & Lake Superior Railroad (E&LS) crossing in the village of Crivitz. The closure began early Monday, October 6, and will last through Friday, October 10. During this time, no vehicles will be allowed to cross the tracks.

The five-day closure is necessary to allow crews to install raised medians at the approaches of the crossing, rehabilitate the railroad track, and replace the existing concrete approaches with new asphalt. Work is being done as part of a $1.94 million project to improve 1.45 miles of US 141 through Crivitz, stretching from Owl Lane to the South Junction of Old Hwy 141.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the detour, which routes traffic via WIS 64 and County W. The project began in July and is expected to be completed by mid-October. Once finished, the section of US 141 through Crivitz will be reconfigured from a four-lane roadway to a three-lane road with a two-way left turn lane to enhance safety and traffic flow.

For additional details, including weekly construction updates and traffic advisory information, drivers can visit the dedicated project website at projects.511wi.gov/141crivitz or the Northeast Region Weekly Highway Construction Advisory at projects.511wi.gov/weeklyupdates-ne.

