US 10/WIS 441 closed due to storm damage

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — US 10/WIS 441 is closed in both directions from Interstate 41 to Oneida Street in Outagamie and Winnebago counties because of storm-related crashes and gasoline spills, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

The DOT said severe weather caused several crashes involving heavily damaged vehicles leaking gasoline. Crews are cleaning the roadway and working to restore safe travel conditions.

The closure is expected to last through the evening rush hour and possibly longer, officials said. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and expect major delays.

WIS 441 remains open from Oneida Street to the north junction of I-41, according to the DOT.

Drivers can check 511wi.gov or the 511 Wisconsin app for updates.