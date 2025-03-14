UPDATE: Truck-motorcycle crash in North Fond du Lac kills one

UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, according to an update from the North Fond du Lac Police Department.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was a 25-year-old man from North Fond du Lac. The victim's name is not being released at this time at the family's request.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.

———

ORIGINAL REPORTING: One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided with each other in Fond du Lac.

The North Fond du Lac Police Department says they responded to a crash at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Marcoe Street.

Police say the crash occurred when a pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, who has not yet been identified, was air lifted to the a regional medical facility where they are in critical condition. No injuries have been reported for the driver or passenger of the truck.

Authorities are still investigating this crash. They note that all parties are cooperating and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

NBC 26 will provide update as we learn them.