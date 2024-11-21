UPDATE: Tow ban issued for Brown County now lifted

UPDATE: The tow ban in Brown County has now been lifted, says the Village of Suamico Police.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: People across northeast Wisconsin are waking up to the first snowfall of the season.

Drivers can expect some slick conditions as they travel to work Thursday, and leaders with Brown County Public Safety want to remind people about a tow ban that's currently in place.

Snow plow drivers are currently out clearing roads, but crews want to remind people to give yourself extra time if you're traveling today.

The Leo Frigo bridge has reports of black ice, but crews are working to make the bridge safer for drivers.

This serves as a reminder that a lot of bridges and overpasses will likely have more snow accumulation and possibly ice, because the those surfaces are cooler than the ground where the snow is likely to melt.

