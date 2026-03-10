UPDATE: Power restored for more than 2,000 WPS customers in West De Pere

UPDATE: Most costumers have their power back, according to the WPS outage map.

The cause for one of the outages is listed as "WPS equipment problem."

ORIGINAL REPORTING: More than 2,000 Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) customers are without power in the West De Pere area Tuesday morning.

According to the WPS outage map, the cause of the outage has not yet been determined. The interruption was first reported at 5:34 a.m.

WPS estimates power will be restored by about 8:30 a.m., though that timeline could change as crews work to repair the issue.

NBC 26 will provide updates as more information becomes available.